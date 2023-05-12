X22 REPORT Ep. 3067a - The Patriots Trapped The [CB]/Biden Admin, Watch What Happens Next

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3067a - May 11, 2023
The Patriots Trapped The [CB]/Biden Admin, Watch What Happens Next
Biden is continually making false claims about the economy, first that he created and jobs and now he was able to cut the deficit. The Fed has not controlled inflation they just shifted the inflation to another category, that is all. The debt ceiling event will not happen, the D's were trying to use it against the R's but this has already failed.
