Venezuelan Pres Maduro Compares Netanyahu to Hitler - ENG text

Venezuelan President Maduro Compares Netanyahu to Hitler

“My mother and father are Christians. My mother taught me to read the Bible. I am a Christian. But I also have Jewish blood in my veins, from the true Jews, from the twelve tribes, from Moses. Netanyahu, who is in power today, is not a true Jew. He is a mishmash, who came from somewhere in Poland. For those who like to talk about religions and claim that this is a religious conflict, no, this is not a religious conflict. The conflict that has existed since the founding of the State of Israel is a geopolitical conflict. This state was created in order to take over the entire Middle East and Central Asia, to deprive these people of their wealth and to colonize them. This is the Zionist project, in which they say: “From the Jordan to the Euphrates and beyond.” This is what Europe once did with Hitler, and the West is doing the same thing now, supporting Netanyahu. We are talking about this from Venezuela. And no one will silence us, neither here nor there. The peoples of the world must wake up and realize: the world needs peace, harmony, dialogue of civilizations, mutual understanding. From Venezuela we say: no to war, no to fascism, no to the new nationalism. We are for peace. Harmony, dialogue of civilizations, respect for international law, respect for the UN."

Adding:

Iranian sources report that the pilot of the Israeli fighter jet has been captured by Iranian ground forces

Yesterday, they claimed a female pilot had been taken prisoner.

If the reports are true, videos will likely be released. Until then, the claims remain unconfirmed.

Iran has officially warned the UK, France, and the US that if they assist Israel militarily, their bases and military assets in the Middle East will become targets for Iranian strikes, according to Mehr News Agency.