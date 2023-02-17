BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING Famous Doctor Accuses UNICEF, WHO of STERILIZING Mothers
High Hopes
High Hopes
68 views • 02/17/2023

John-Henry Westen


Feb 17, 2023


Doctor Wahome Ngare is combatting the diabolical poison that has been sterilizing mothers in a truly dangerous and covert operation tied to UNICEF, the WHO, and more. John-Henry Westen has the full details, revealed by the Catholic Doctors Association, which discovered that beta-hCG — a hormone produced by a growing baby — was STOPPED by these “vaccines.”


As a result, women were being sterilized against their will and knowledge. Countless women faced infertility because of the poison that was given them as a “vaccine,” but Dr. Wahome Ngare is officially revealing the true damage done by them in a breaking exposé that will have irreversible consequences around the world.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29ttu0-breaking-famous-doctor-accuses-unicef-who-of-sterilizing-mothers.html


