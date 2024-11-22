Trump's Landslide - Brian Ruhe with Pannobhasa

Pannobhasa and I discussed President Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election. We discussed that there will be BitChute comments below, telling us how stupid we are for favouring Trump but he's better than Kamala and Pannobhasa said that you shouldn't be black pilled and just give up.





Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism): https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page: https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking): https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

Twitter (brand new): https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/...

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?...





Old Buddhist Blog: http://thebahiyablog.blogspot.com

http://nippapanca.org Page: http://minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu

Email: [email protected]





For Alternative Buddhism see Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/AltBuddhism/





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

https://universitygalacticus.org/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click Here for Playlists" and scroll down.





Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio