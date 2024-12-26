BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Root Of The Spending Problem
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
1
49 views • 6 months ago

Sen. Rand Paul: The Festivus Report 2024 (10th Edition)

* It’s not fraud, waste and abuse.

* It’s theft and treason — and he found $1T of it this time.

* All that absurd pork is the swamp’s way of mocking us.

* Their asinine ‘spending projects’ are trojan horses for corrupt $ laundering schemes.

* Team Trump needs to demolish DC.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | America Reports (24 December 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6366416645112

treasoncorruptionrand paulgovernment spendingmoney launderingpillageswampjohn robertstheftbig governmentpork barrellootingbureaucracyfederal spendingplundermoney pitfestivuswealth redistributiongrievancekleptocracyboondogglepermanent washingtonprofligate spendingdeficit spendingpet project
