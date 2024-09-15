Why Automotive Culture and the American Dream Matter together - The good life!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We look at my father, who had the life many men dream of. Pursuit of your dreams and career goals while having leisure time, a family and hobbies. Some of his cars, experiences and why men like this are needed again to rebuild society. The importance of growing Bike and Car clubs without excluding anyone and some good stories! The R16 pic is of event at Bridgehampton BTW - I found a caption!