NATIVE AMERICAN (NAVAJO) BELIEFS ⭘ ABOUT THE ECLIPSE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
219 views • 04/04/2024

In our traditional ways the eclipse is a very reverent time. A time for reflection, rebirth, new life and new understanding.


An eclipse is called the Death of The Sun. During this time traditionally people would sit indoors and refrain from eating and drinking. Some would pray or sing songs.


Traditionally our people would not look at the eclipse. They were told they could get sick or go blind.


Nowadays people look and celebrate. While our diné don't expect people to observe the same traditions it would still be a good time to be reverent and focus on a rebirth and new life.


