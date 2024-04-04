NATIVE AMERICAN (NAVAJO) BELIEFS ⭘ ABOUT THE ECLIPSE

This video made free by our wonderful Warrior Producers.





Learn More: https://producers.navajotraditionalteachings.com/producer1604687559184





In our traditional ways the eclipse is a very reverent time. A time for reflection, rebirth, new life and new understanding.





An eclipse is called the Death of The Sun. During this time traditionally people would sit indoors and refrain from eating and drinking. Some would pray or sing songs.





Traditionally our people would not look at the eclipse. They were told they could get sick or go blind.





Nowadays people look and celebrate. While our diné don't expect people to observe the same traditions it would still be a good time to be reverent and focus on a rebirth and new life.





Warrior Producers Get your exclusive video here: https://producers.navajotraditionalteachings.com/producer-access





Learn About Wally’s Traditional Necklace: https://producers.navajotraditionalteachings.com/wallys-replica-necklace





Get your free ebook “7 Days of Navajo Traditional Teachings at

https://navajotraditionalteachings.com/pages/ebook-optin





Our Website https://navajotraditionalteachings.com/





Join Our Email list https://navajotraditionalteachings.com/pages/subscribe





Our Shop (Trading Post) https://navajotraditionalteachings.com/pages/shop-all





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJRal7YnmF0