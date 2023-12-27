Create New Account
The Seekers, the Worshippers, and the Troubled: The Wise Men, Herod, and Jerusalem
This video details the story of the wise men's journey to worship Jesus, the newborn King, and contrasts their joy with King Herod's fear and insecurity. Delving into detailed historical and religious context, the speaker discusses how Herod's fear of losing his throne led to panic within Jerusalem. The role and identity of the chief priests, scribes, and religious leaders during the time of Christ's birth are also discussed, with further clarification on their response to both Herod's inquiry and the birth of Jesus, as prophesied in the scriptures. The speaker promises to continue the biblical and historical discussions in the next video.

00:00 Introduction and the Birth of the King

00:34 The Wise Men's Quest for Worship

01:03 The Meaning of Worship

02:28 King Herod's Fear and Trouble

04:33 The Reaction of Jerusalem

06:07 The Inquiry of the Wise Men and Herod

07:03 The Role of the Chief Priests and Scribes

09:42 The Revelation of the Scripture Passage

10:27 Closing Prayer and Blessing

Keywords
goldworshipbirth of jesusfrankincensemyrrhbethlehemgiftswise menking jesusking herodherods troublesthreat to his throne

