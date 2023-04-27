Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence In New Video

After being silent for over 48 hours after it was announced he would be parting ways with Fox News, Tucker Carlson has finally broken his silence in a new video posted on Twitter.

In the new video, Carlson made no mention of Fox News but he did take some silent jabs towards the network.

He started the video by saying it was heartening to see all the genuine support he received around the world.

Carlson quickly transitioned and said on his time off he has noticed how “unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are, they are completely irrelevant they have no meaning and in five years we won’t even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated.

The former star of Fox News continued and said the big topics such as “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources” are not allowed to be discussed in American media.

Tucker Carlson proceeded to take shots at both the left and the right and stated “both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversations about it. Suddenly the United States looks like a one party state.”



Tucker concluded his two minute remarks by saying “true things prevail” and “see you soon”.



https://twitter.com/i/status/1651376097349578753



