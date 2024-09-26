WEF Insider - Planned Mass Casualty Event will Result in Globalist Coup of America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global elite’s “reset moment” is almost here, according to a WEF insider who warns final preparations are being made for a “mass casualty event” targeting non-compliant U.S. politicians, designed to overrule the election results and plunge the nation into martial law - paving the way for the next phase of their totalitarian master plan.
While the masses are locked down, with authorities deploying every authoritarian tool and trick in the globalist playbook, political figures handpicked by the WEF as “designated survivors” will be free to form a new, anti-democratic government.
These leaders will ignore the voice of the people, ruling on behalf of the tyrannical elite, with no regard for democracy or individual freedoms.
