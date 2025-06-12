Four Events Red Cloud, Massive Arrests, Antichrist & Revival 06/12/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares how a man passed away and Jesus showed him four events coming after June 12. These events include a red sky, massive arrests, the Antichrist as well as a revival in the Land.
