Now even the NHS has jumped on the Climate Scam bandwagon
High Hopes
High Hopes
64 views • 08/01/2023

Russia Ukraine Updates


August 1, 2023


Now even the NHS has jumped on the Climate Scam bandwagon.


"Climate change and air pollution poses a major threat to our health, now and for future generations. But by reducing harmful carbon emissions, we can improve health and save lives. That's why the NHS is the world's first health system to commit to reaching net zero carbon."


As the 'National Health Service', your one and only job is to provide taxpayers with the healthcare they pay you for—and you can't even do that to anywhere near an adequate standard. Maybe you should improve your abysmal healthcare before deciding your job is to shove Net Zero propaganda down people's throats. Stay in your lane.


Support Russia Ukraine Updates 🎖️🪖https://paypal.me/russiaukraineupdates


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v33nusj-now-even-the-nhs-has-jumped-on-the-climate-scam-bandwagon..html

Keywords
climate changescamcarbon emissionsnhsnet zerorussia ukraine updates
