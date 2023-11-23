BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Zuckerberg Partners With WEF To Imprison BILLIONS of Humans in 'Digital Gulags'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
852 views • 11/23/2023

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has been exposed working hand-in-glove with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum to enslave humanity in what Zuckerberg calls the “Metaverse,” Klaus Schwab calls 15 minute cities, and what the rest of us call vast open-air prisons designed to imprison humanity against our will.

For the past few years, Zuckerberg has been pumping billions of dollars into his plan to enslave humanity in the Metaverse – a digital “reality” that he’s created and controls.

Zuckerberg is absolutely dedicated to his vision of the public “living” their lives in the Metaverse and now Klaus Schwab has revealed the Metaverse will be a key factor in making 15 minute cities work.

This plan has been in the works for years and now the global elite are making their move. If you don’t want to live in a world in which all of our rights are taken from us, the time has come to make a stand.

- Diversify & Protect Your Retirement With Gold & Silver: https://go.noblegoldinvestments.com/the-peoples-voice-gold/

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
facebookmark zuckerbergworld economic forumwefmetaklaus schwabmetaverse15 minutes citiesdigital prisons
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy