Guthrie, Oklahoma - "Defending Freedom", 7-14-25

The OK Defenders of Medical Freedom (DOMF) will present witnesses and facts that document the need

for an investigation by OK Attorney General Gentner Drummond into the Covid hospital protocols. Please join us at or tune in "live" to this meeting which will be held on 7-14-25 at 6:30 PM in Guthrie (Logan County) at 624 W. Warner, Guthrie, OK 73034.