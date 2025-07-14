Guthrie, Oklahoma - "Defending Freedom", 7-14-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The OK Defenders of Medical Freedom (DOMF) will present witnesses and facts that document the need
for an investigation by OK Attorney General Gentner Drummond into the Covid hospital protocols. Please join us at or tune in "live" to this meeting which will be held on 7-14-25 at 6:30 PM in Guthrie (Logan County) at 624 W. Warner, Guthrie, OK 73034.