⚡️Exclusive⚡️Russian fighters captured the command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces⚡️





As we have already said, great news came from the Kherson region. There, paratroopers from the Special Forces company of the 154th ORB made serious progress on the islands beyond Krynki, captured the command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and captured ten Ukrainian marines from the 137th ORB.

Two groups (three RU fighters each) moved the front line to a distance of about a kilometer, cutting off the neo-Nazis’ connection with the right bank of the Dnieper and the ability to freely transport troops to the Krynok area. One of the groups, having entered into battle with superior enemy forces, was able to capture seven Ukrainian militants at once.

At the site, Russian soldiers found positions equipped with Starlink, communications equipment and power generators. This point, apparently, served as a link between those who operated in the Krynok area and the Ukrainian commanders on the right bank. But thanks to the professional actions of the heroic guys from the 154th ORB, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost one of the last opportunities to ever visit our bank of the river again.

@wargonzo