NET ZERO TARGETS AIR, ENERGY & AGRICULTURE

Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 5, 2023
The ‘net zero’ zealots’ war on industry continues, now setting their sights on ending air travel. Germany enters a recession due to soaring energy prices, and America begins its aggressive targeting of farmers.
