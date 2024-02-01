WW3 WARNING: Germany Wants Citizens To Build Bomb Shelters! - Prepare For Conflict!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the warnings by the German government that citizens should build their own bomb shelters as the government claims there is no time left for the state to do it itself. This most recent news comes as the German government leaked their own classified documents showing a one and a half year plan for WW3 with Russia. The government also claimed they needed civilians to protect nuclear facilities. If this isn't an escalation, what is? Of course this is all part of the controlled collapse of the western empire in favor of the Great Reset's new eastern empire based in technocracy and CBDCs. The UK has exhausted their weapons stockpile. They are decommissioning warships. They can't get anyone to join the military. They are calling for conscription. The US government is similarly playing with the notion of conscription as they struggle to get people to join the military as they further conflict in the Red Sea with Iran on the side of Israel which wants to go to war on the ground in Lebanon. Israel created Hamas. The US government committed coups in Iran, Ukraine among several other countries who are in the current conflict. This is a false flag operation to force the world into war as an excuse to move into the Great Reset. Meanwhile, a civil war is being brewed in the United States at the border between Mexico and Texas as secession appears inevitable. All by design.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

World Alternative Media 2023





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media