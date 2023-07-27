End-time prophecy chart: the biblical rapture & Christ's reward for the just & the unjust

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.
A wonderful video sermon from pastor Craig on the biblical rapture and Christ’s reward for His saints and the wicked who rejected Jesus Christ or Yeshua as their Savior and God manifested in the flesh.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Follower
of Christ777:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected].
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington