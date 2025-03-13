BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ending conflict: We support the very idea of ending this conflict in a peaceful manner - when reaching agreements acceptable for everyone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
36 views • 6 months ago

We support the very idea of ending this conflict in a peaceful manner, maybe we need to have a phone talk with Trump to discuss that — Putin, part 1

Witkoff will be called to the Kremlin when Putin gives the signal — Ushakov

Adding:

What did Putin actually say in response to the U.S.-proposed ceasefire?

If we translate it from diplomatic language, he essentially said: "This is a very nice idea, guys, we love peace but it's not realistic for us the way you propose it, and here's why."

Putin graciously thanked Trump and provided him and his team with a long list of practical questions they need to answer — and considering Witkoff is to meet with him tonight, he better start thinking hard. The main message: "Before you pass the ball to us, make sure that ball is good enough". 

from @DDGeopolitics

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
