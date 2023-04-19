Huge Snapping Turtle Tries to TAKE ME ME OUT!! #RFB

Helping out a 60lb snapping turtle almost cost me, as her rear claw got my good on one wrist and the other arm to boot. But I would do it again. Save nature WHENEVER YOU CAN!!!#SHORTS #TURTLES #WILDLIFE #JAILBREAKOVERLANDER





