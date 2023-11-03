Hezbollah Strike Zibdin Military Outpost with 2 “Kamikaze” Attack Drones in Northern Israel - claim Serious Casualties to IDF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah has released Footage showing the Strike on the Zibdin Military Outpost by 2 “Kamikaze” Attack Drones earlier today in Northern Israel which they claimed caused Serious Casualties to Israeli Forces.
Further Info:
Russian rocket in Israel: Iran equips Hezbollah from Hmeimim base – IDF deploys Commando Brigade – Its positions hit with kamikaze drones
https://warnews247-gr.translate.goog/ektakto-orgi-sto-israil-i-rosia-edose-tin-vasi-hmeimim-sto-iran-gia-ton-anefodiasmo-tis-chezbolach-gia-proti-fora-ktypithikan-theseis-tou-idf-me-drones-kamikazi/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en&_x_tr_pto=wapp
Source @OSINTdefender
Thanks to John M for Link