Welcome To Proverbs Club.On Pride And Humility.
Proverbs 18:12 (NIV).
12) Before a downfall the heart is haughty,
but humility comes before honor.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Pride comes before the fall, so avoid it.
Humility results in honor.
Humility is required on the Narrow Path.
