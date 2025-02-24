Sexual Violation of Children Needs To Stop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A former Mason has revealed that some Masons believe the way to immortality is through the sexual violation of little children. These twisted individuals use the promise of immortality as an excuse to defile the lives of children. This practice needs to be eradicated from planet earth. It's high time that society takes action to prevent such atrocities and ensure that every child worldwide is protected from pedophiles and sexual predators.