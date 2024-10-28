© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Locals of liberated village speak about Ukrainian war crimes:
The Ukrainian militants from the 68th Jaeger, 152nd Mechanized and 59th Motorized Infantry Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were holding the city were shooting people who refused to abandon their homes and leave.
The militants were taking innocent people right out into the yard and executing them, abandoning the corpses as a warning.