Saving America vs. Waging War
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
176 views • 7 months ago

President Trump Can Save America Or Wage Another War, But He Can’t Do Both. Here’s Why.

* We’ve got a choice between saving the U.S. or waging yet another pointless foreign war.

* We can’t do both.

* Curt Mills, Executive Director of The American Conservative, on neocon attempts to subvert the Trump agenda.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 January 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-curt-mills

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1883213634425557489

irantucker carlsonisraelreligiondonald trumpmike pompeous borderbankruptcybenjamin netanyahuwarmongerpete hegsethneoconsubversionopen bordertrump agendawar machinebari weissmass killingsagenda 47agenda47media embedcurt mills
