Saving America vs. Waging War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump Can Save America Or Wage Another War, But He Can’t Do Both. Here’s Why.
* We’ve got a choice between saving the U.S. or waging yet another pointless foreign war.
* We can’t do both.
* Curt Mills, Executive Director of The American Conservative, on neocon attempts to subvert the Trump agenda.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 22 January 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-curt-mills