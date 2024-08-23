© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Toilet Attack Was Totally Nuts.
A Thai man was bitten on the testicles by a 12-foot python while he sat on the toilet — so he beat the serpent to death with a toilet brush, leaving his bathroom splattered in blood, according to reports and stunning photos.
New York Post
