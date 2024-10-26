Downtown Long Beach In A Geo-Haze...Just Pathetic 10/25/24 -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What you are seeing is the result of the up high spewing operations. It was very humid today so in no way is this any kind of moisture related marine layer or fog. Time for all of us to pay attention what is being done to us. The city looks like this daily now...but this was one of the worst days in a while. Thanks to all of you who see and report the truth.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
David Yates
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf