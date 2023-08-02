ALEX JONES [2 of 4] Wednesday 8/2/23 • ROSEANNE BARR - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICA-IN-FREEFALL EMERGENCY BROADCAST! US CREDIT RATING LOWERED, TRUMP INDICTED AS GLOBALIST COUP GOES INTO OVERDRIVEAlex Jones is joined by special guests Roger Stone, Roseanne Barr, and Owen Shroyer to break the latest of Jack Smith’s gambit to destroy President Trump! DO NOT miss this!
Make no mistake, the permanent Deep State is setting the precedent to arrest political frontrunners, jail opposition, steal elections en masse, and arrest ANYONE that doesn’t like it!
