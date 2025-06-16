The Thinning Veil: Interdimensional Beings and AI – James Bartley Interview with Stone Hobbit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/06/15/interdimensional-beings-and-ai/
Stone Hobbit and James Bartley explore various themes related to modern chaos, interdimensional beings, and the threats posed by AI. They discuss the thinning veil between dimensions and the implications of celestial events on Earth. Stone Hobbit and James also talk about the nature of reality, the existence of ancient civilizations, and the non-human agenda that seems to be driving current global events. Stone Hobbit and James discuss how societal control mechanisms have evolved, the implications of digital identity. They also explore the implications of technology and electromagnetic fields on health, the awakening of society post-lockdowns, the perception of shapeshifting entities, interdimensional experiences, and the role of volunteers in cosmic battles.