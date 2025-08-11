Reporter Gives Grim Reality Why Tom Cruise, Others Steeped in Scientology - Tony Ortega

Scientology and its twisted tentacles are threaded through much of Hollywood's upper echelons, and it maintains its control over many well-known celebrities through a mix of totalitarianism and fundamentalism. Tony Ortega is an expert on the subject of Scientology. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Village Voice in New York, and he has written articles about Scientology for large publications like Rolling Stone. Tony breaks down the gritty realities behind the behavior exhibited by big celebrities like Tom Cruise, who seems to have chosen Scientology over his daughter, Suri. Why would someone do that? Tony explains in detail. He also talks about Leah Remini’s escape from Scientology and her struggle to end the church’s harassment via a major lawsuit.









In Scientology, those who leave or embarrass the church are considered “suppressives” or “enemies”





Actress Elisabeth Moss may be the next up-and-coming Scientologist face of Hollywood





Leah Remini released a documentary series about her escape from Scientology called Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath





Hardcore Scientologists truly believe that L. Ron Hubbard is the greatest human being who ever lived









