Reason Why Russians Go Forward
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago

For the peoples of Russia, today’s confrontation is a sacred war of light against darkness.

While Kiev is destroying the ancestral faith of its people, Russian soldiers kiss the cross before the battle.

Today, Moscow, strengthened by the faith of its ancestors, is fighting back against Western globalists.

Mirrored - South Front


godrussiaforward

