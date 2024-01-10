The Shaking of America

Are we being warned that something bad is about to happen?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. KTLA 5 - Southern California jolted by magnitude 4.2 earthquake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGNhBqROSRg&ab_channel=KTLA5
2. Fox Weather - NYC Sees Strongest Earthquake In More Than 22 Years
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2VAvdEVM1s&ab_channel=FOXWeather
3. MJ4 News - 2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Crandon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnwoYVYXp2c&ab_channel=TMJ4News
4. Fox Weather - Earthquake Activity Picks Up To Begin The New Year
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMW-xgYm39c&ab_channel=FOXWeather
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.