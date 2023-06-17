Quo Vadis





June 18, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 17, 2023.





Dear children, I know each one of you by name and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion.





Do not retreat.





I love you and I want to see you happy already here on Earth and, later, with Me in Heaven.





Do not live ye far from My Son Jesus.





He is your Great Friend and only in Him is your full happiness.





The things of this world passes away, but what My Lord has prepared for you will be eternal.





Humanity is ill and needs to be healed.





Repent and turn ye to the One who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





You are walking towards a future in which few will stand firm in the faith.





Many will retreat for fear of losing that which passes.





Stay with Jesus.





Value the Treasures of God that are within you.





Heaven awaits you with joy.





Onward in the truth.





Every lie will fall to the ground.





The Lord will not abandon His own.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a very similar message from August 8, 2020 we see Our Lady saying the following to Pedro:





Dear children, courage.





You are not alone.





I love you and I walk with you.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to my Jesus for you.





I ask you to continue to pray.





Humanity is sick and needs to be healed.





Return to Him who is your Sole and True Savior.





Turn away from everything that keeps you from My Son Jesus.





Devote part of your time to prayer.





Accept the Gospel of My Jesus and be faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church.





You are heading towards a future of doubts and uncertainties.





Great confusion will spread everywhere and the faith will be present in few hearts.





The enemies’ actions will cause great discord among the Children of God.





The smoke of the devil will cause great spiritual blindness and many of My poor children will drink the bitter cup of pain.





Give me your hands and I will lead you to victory.





Onward in defense of the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNSiQ3tw0ZI