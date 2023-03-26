REVEALING - Dutch Farmers: Canaries in the Globalist Coal Mine | Michael Yon & Eva Vlaardingerbroek | EP 340 Jordan B Peterson

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, Michael Yon, and Eva Vlaardingerbroek discuss recent events encircling the Dutch farmers protest, how their anti-globalist movement mirrors the Canadian Freedom Convoy, and how their message has resonated across the world despite best efforts to silence their voices.

At age 19, Michael Yon completed Green Beret training. His Green Beret experience taught him the art of observing and surviving in the most dangerous environments on earth. Combining his skills as a writer and a photographer, and with the encouragement of fellow veterans, Michael began his correspondent career by traveling to Iraq in December of 2004. That was the first step in his nearly 20-year journey—traveling the globe to report on world events firsthand. He has traveled to more than 80 countries including China, India, Bhutan, and Vietnam studying issues from cannibalism, information warfare, insurgency, protests, migration wars, and more. His most recent journey has taken him from Asia to Europe, America, and Central and South America to study the conditions for global famine.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek is a Dutch political and cultural commentator and legal philosopher. She has been featured on Fox News, GB News, Tim Pool, 'Achtung, Reichelt' and many other media outlets across the world. She received her masters with honors from Leiden University in 2019 and after getting involved in Dutch politics, she's now made it her mission to be a conservative voice for freedom and justice in the Western world. Her motto in life and eponymously titled substack is 'Resit Much, Obey Little'

