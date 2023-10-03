BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NO FREAKING WAY!! JIM SULLIVAN KNEW JEFF PESKA BEFORE HIS "RICHARD HAS A HANDLER" VIDEO!! SURPRISE. (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
GettheTruth1000
GettheTruth1000
232 followers
Follow
16 views • 10/03/2023

Jim Sullivan KNEW Jeff Peska BEFORE He did his Total Phoney set-up Video ...You REAP What You Sow and The Ditch you dig for others you Only Dig For yourself.... Now everything is making Sense and the BS is EASY to See Through.. Me thinks Thou Dost Protest Too Loudly..,,,And Donna ( Richards Sister) Continues to Spew Nonsense that Richard is Still a Missing when She Knows Damn Well that is Not TRUE.. Richard has Physically Walked into a police department and Begun the Process of a Kidnapping case, and Donna Is Posting Comments to make people that Richard is STILL Missing .... The Total BS Is Getting very DEEP and the Nonsense is beyond Apparent....Watch the Connection made Straight from Jeff Peska to Richard... I am disgusted at the Obviousness of JIM Sullivan's Phoney Narrative... What a Total set up... Why did JIM do a Video and not just admit that he Knew and Had Met and Hung out with Jeff Petska aht the night under the Stars??? All about the Narrative and keeping up the Illusion.

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

jesusend timesantichristend of daysthe last daysjesus returnlast hourjonathan kleck
