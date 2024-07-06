BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blindspot 117 Steve Bannon - a #MAGA US Political Prisoner; New twist in Geoeconomic war as Russia dumps US$ & Euro - Global Realignment in the Making
67 views • 10 months ago

Blindspot 117 - Steve Bannon - a #MAGA US Political Prisoner; New twist in Geoeconomic war as Russia dumps US$ & Euro while Japan sells off toxic treasuries


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

6/7/24


Welcome to the Multi-PolarBear World!


I - New twist in Geoeconomic War as Russia dumps trade in US$ & Euro

II - What is the current status of the US$ as global reserve & trading currency?

III - Russia and the North-South trade corridor in a realigning world

IV - Steve Bannon - a MAGA US Political Prisoner

V - Cognify: Welcome to the Matrix’ AI MindPrison


I - New twist in Geoeconomic War as Russia dumps trade in US$ & Euro

In Blindspot 116 we covered Pepe Escobar’s comments on dedollarisation, asking how a country like Russia can trade in the currency of an enemy. He argued that the geoeconomic war that unfolded especially from 2022 is the most important frontline of the confrontation between not only Russia and the West, but, the global South, and ever growing platforms such as BRICS.


Today we look at a new twist in the geoeconomic war and how, during June, in response to new sanctions, announced that, as on June 12 Reuters reported, “New U.S. sanctions against Russia have forced an immediate suspension of trading in dollars and euros on its leading financial marketplace, the Moscow Exchange.”


Keywords
steve bannongeopoliticspolitical prisonerdedollarisationgeoeconomic war
