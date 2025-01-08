ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 1/8/25 • HISTORIC FIRES ENGULFING LA, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

WELCOME TO THE GREAT RESET! THE HISTORIC FIRES ENGULFING LA WERE 100% PREVENTABLE! TUNE IN NOW AS ALEX JONES LAYS OUT THE GLOBALIST PLAN TO DESTROY INDUSTRIAL CIVILIZATION BY INTENTIONAL GOVERNMENT/CORPORATE MISMANAGEMENT AND HOW WE CAN STOP THEM! PLEASE WATCH & SHARE!

California Is Burning! Alex Jones Lays Out The Corrupt Policies That Allowed This Crisis To Happen! MUST-WATCH Event!

Spread the link to this broadcast to do your part in the information war!





CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron





ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• https://infowars.com

• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com





To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron





• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



