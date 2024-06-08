BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"THE FEMINIZATION OF AMERICA" - LOSS OF IDENTITY & MORAL SEXUALITY IN THE USA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
334 views • 11 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#LGBT #USA #FEMINISM

WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's Word: Feminization is the process of centering social, biological, sexual & other traditionally accepted traits associated with women, with the intent of attaching a new perception of "femaleness" to things that would not otherwise be considered so. This slant towards WOMAN as head will have America in a chokehold in the future as the loss of identity for men leads to instability, graphic social changes and spiritual judgement for America.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


Three-part prophecy on the rise of sodomite (gay) culture & SEVERE reprobate behavior across America, as well as foreigners fleeing from a nation that will lose its mind & identity to TOTAL IMMORTALITY.


THE RISE OF REPROBATES, PT 1

https://youtu.be/BYa3yPv-0dc


REPROBATES, PT 2: https://youtu.be/DfowCSFwveU


REPROBATES, PT 3:

(Most important of 3):

https://youtu.be/e2b_wE2XlE8



OTHER MESSAGES OVER THE YEARS:


Sexual immorality in the end times: https://youtu.be/9TlRyZ-d5ew


The Rainbow and Men:

https://youtu.be/4tbbLx31p34


WHAT IS A WOMAN: Loss of Identity in America

https://youtu.be/NUep5qQGefs


Winning People Back from The edge:

https://youtu.be/DkzM8Ga8VQ0


A Man Is Not A Woman:

https://youtu.be/SfRS_LE_Fxc


A Man Can Never Be A Woman:

https://youtu.be/7h7ngEhxvuw


ADAM MY ADAM:

https://youtu.be/ghyrDopWlqk


Most of these can be found in written form on TMVPB-


www.the-masters-voice.com


