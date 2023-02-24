BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Etienne de la Boetie²: We Are Ruled By Inter-Generational Organized Crime
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
394 followers
19 views • 02/24/2023

Etienne de la Boetie² explains how we are ruled by inter-generational organized criminal networks. He views government as a technique to rob and control populations and statism as a religion. He further discusses our rule by oligarchy, how media is controlled, and how Amazon is "A Mason". He touches on solutions and how to unplug from the government scam.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net

Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com


Websites

Linktree https://linktr.ee/artofliberty

Government Scam https://government-scam.com

Substack https://artofliberty.substack.com


About Etienne de la Boetie²

Etienne de la Boetie² is the nom de plume of a voluntaryist author, father, technology entrepreneur, cyclist, runner, hot yogi, multi-disciplinarian truther, armchair economist, cryptocurrency enthusiast, and neo-abolitionist who is experimenting with large-scale cult deprogramming. Mr. Boetie² distills 20+ years of research into short, easily-digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes them for the 65% of society who are visual learners. Boetie includes references and links to more comprehensive research and the “authentic voices” of the developing alternative media.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
deep statebig techanarchismanarchyoligarchyvoluntaryismworld governmentparallel society
