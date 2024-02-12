Stop Managing Crazy People! Freedomain Livestream

24 January 2024 Wednesday Night Livestream





"If I believe I have no value to offer other people. I'm wondering could you offer some insight into why I believe, think, and feel this way about myself? Also I would like to know why I'm struggling so much to be curious and find an answer to these thoughts and feelings as well. Thank you in advance."





"my wife and I struggle with feeling bad about telling off the people in our lives who wrong us. My wife thinks it's better to feel bad than to make someone else feel bad. how can I help her and myself re-scramble this idea and be more 'self-serving' and focus more on my/our feelings at the expense of others"





