RFK Jr: Americans Get 'Nothing in Return' While the Government Wastes 24 Trillion Dollars
58 views • 05/08/2023

Robert Kennedy Jr: Americans Get 'Nothing in Return' While the Government Wastes 24 Trillion Dollars

• We spent $8 trillion on the war in Iraq and "got worse than nothing."

• "We spent $16 trillion on the pandemic, on the lockdown, and again, got nothing in return."

• Now the Fed is committed to printing another $300 billion for Silicon Valley Bank.

"There are 30 million Americans who are starving right now. And that, to me, is unacceptable," Mr. Kennedy expressed.

"And it's hard to go to people like that, people who have been honest, who have played by the rules, who have done everything that they were supposed to do with the promise that they would be taken care of, that their health care would be taken care of in old age.

You go to those people and say, okay, now we're going to cut your food stamps and try to feed yourself stamps and try to feed yourself on $25 a month. Try to feed yourself for $25 a week. We're telling them that."

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1654648505644744705?s=20 

Full Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nA0OXZuaG0g&t=1250s


