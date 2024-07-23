BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Where Is Joe Biden?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 9 months ago

Who’s Running The Country?

* Joe [Bidan] hasn’t been seen since last Wednesday in Las Vegas, 4 days after the assassination attempt on President Trump.

* The signature on his memo announcing that he’s dropping out of the 2024 election is a forgery.

* The recent alleged phone call from him was created using ElevenLabs (an A.I. voice app).

* He has been missing in action for years.

* There have been at least 3 fake [P]resident [Bidan]s on camera.

* U.S. presidents have been missing for decades.

* All we’ve had in the White House in our lifetime are puppet front men.


Reese Reports | 23 July 2024

https://rumble.com/v585osc-where-is-joe-biden.html

https://banned.video/watch?id=669fff0592d9e871dba3d021

Keywords
hoaxcover-upjoe bidenlarpmanchurian candidatepolitical theatergreg reesebody doublebad guywag the dogchoreographystuntmanfall guydeep fakejonna mendezdeepfakethe moviefreak showpatrick bet-davidpuppet regimefreakshowbad actorstunt manillegitimate regimelive-action role play
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy