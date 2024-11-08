Private investigator and author Masaji talks about the mysteries that surrounds us all

Join Yaya and special guest Massagei as they unwrap intriguing secrets of being a private investigator in Japan. Discover hidden worlds and learn useful insights. Share your thoughts!

00:00 Introduction

01:40 Guest Introduction

04:48 Start in Investigation

06:31 Book and Experiences

09:22 Confidentiality Insight

12:33 Hidden Japan Insights

13:57 Closing Thoughts

https://youtu.be/c_EfcFU0Mjk?si=S7zXSGGUtVXnKApJ

Book link: https://a.co/d/cJE4bCC

Someone said to me," In the Japanese sense, it's not about morality or injustice, it's about face and honor." I'll give you an example of that. That's Yakuza. It can be said that it is cancer in Japan. Police officers call Yakuza Bouryokudan (violence groups), but Yakuza members often call themselves “Gokudou” (Adelstein: Tokyo Vice, p. 3), which means the ultimate path. First, I will write about the background and history of Yakuza. After that, I will introduce various crimes committed by Yakuza. These include sexual slavery, prostitution, drugs, gun smuggling, and more. Then we will talk about the most important organizations of Yakuza. Japan's most important groups are Yamaguchi-gumi, Sumiyoshi-Rengou, Inagawa-kai and Tou-A-kai. Finally, I will describe recent events. I interviewed Jake Adelstein and a government official at the Japanese National Police Agency about the important content of this study. Adelstein is a former Yomiuri Newspaper reporter and a Yakuza expert.

https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond