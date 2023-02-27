© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FOC Show: Robin Bullock | End Times; It Will Be Implanted UNDER YOUR SKIN." - Professor Werner with Clay Clark; CBDC: The End of Freedom? The Mark of the Beast? | Economic Update; Kevin McCarthy and Trump Speaker of the House
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS -
https://banned.video/playlist/61e636f26959067dbbfa11bf
The “UNCANCELABLE” Clay Clark
WEBSITE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/
ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
FOC Show: What is God Saying to His People? With Julie Green; CBDC: The End of Freedom? The Mark of the Beast? | Economic Update; Hearing the Voice of God with Tammy Wagoner: https://rumble.com/v20b8jy-foc-show-what-is-god-saying-to-his-people-with-julie-green-cbdc-the-end-of-.html
BREAKING NEWS!! Arizona Lawsuit. Executive Order 14067 Takes Effect on December 13, 2022 with General Michael Flynn and Mike Lindell: https://rumble.com/v1zzd9e-breaking-news-arizona-lawsuit.-executive-order-14067-takes-effect-on-decemb.html
Emerald Robinson | Kevin McCarthy and RINO Establishment Struggle To Gain Traction, Twitter Files | Flyover Conservatives: https://rumble.com/v1z2wr8-full-interview-emerald-robinson-kevin-mccarthy-and-rino-establishment-strug.html
11th Hour
1:00:03 - 1:41:11
https://www.youtube.com/live/mt6-FerpQ2w?feature=share
To Schedule A Time To Talk To Dr. Dr. Kirk Elliott Go To
▶ https://flyovergold.com
Or Call 720-605-3900
Check out our other economic updates here ▶ https://banned.video/playlist/61e636d86959067dbbf9f8f0
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com
Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
http://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 1f7101b49c99076a