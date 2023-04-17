The Israel Guys | Boneh Israel The Redemption Event – Houston, Texas

Raquel Juarez from VOH Radio and VOH News sits down with The Israel Guys, Joshua Waller and Luke Hilton for The Voice of Healing Church Event - Boneh Israel The Redemption in Houston, Texas on March 27th, 2023.





In this interview Luke and Josh from The Israel Guys share their story of how their podcast began 4 years ago with a video going viral, to now having expanded broadcasting the real stories in Israel’s heartland on a daily basis. Whilst living, working, and volunteering in Judea and Samaria for nearly 20 years Luke and Josh have witnessed major media outlets greatly misrepresenting the events taking place in Israel. After several terrorists’ attacks this year alone that have taken the lives of many Jewish people, The Israel Guys have taken action organizing rallies in the US to unite people around one issue - to stand behind Israel’s right to be sovereign in the entire land of Israel.





