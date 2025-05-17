BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
More derangement
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
More derangement and lack of information?

Trump just explained why he lifted sanctions on Syria:

Because the “future king” of Saudi Arabia called and asked him to do “the world a favor.”

Then he met the Syrian president and said:

Handsome guy. Tough past. But you don’t put a choir boy in that position.

Tough past.... 🤣

Also:  I don't even want to post the sad Gaza part of this interview. It's being posted online that Trump wants to sent Gazan's to Libya. Cynthia

The third night of active and large-scale protests in Libya that the Western media will not write about.

Protests are underway in the Libyan capital Tripoli against the rule of the pro-Western Dbeibah, head of the Government of National Accord (GNA). Dbeib has ordered the shooting of protesters, and the Internet has been cut off in Tripoli and western Libya. 

“Freedom and democracy” at its finest…

