Jesse Watters: The feud down at our border has morphed into a Mexican stand-off, right in the middle of Eagle Pass, Texas. The situation’s urgent… because Jerry Nadler needs to eat and there’s babies to be made.

Don’t you see? The open border was never the crisis- it was always the goal.





@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1745989039784935557?s=20

