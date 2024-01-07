Pt3 It's the Money, Wizard of OZ Greenbacks, NO LEGITIMATE RIGHT TO PROPERTY

Wizard of OZ Greenbacks, Guess Who JOHN D. ROCKEFELLER Is?

OZ, Ounces, Gold and Silver, THIEVES NO LEGITIMATE RIGHT TO PROPERTY

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/wizard-of-oz.html

Life Without Christianity, Without God and the Ten Commandments The people suffer terribly. The man just makes up right and wrong from how he feels, thinks, and seems right in his own eyes. If you are an innocent person, they say no one is innocent and send you to jail without a fair trial. The insane and criminals are running the place instead of good Christian moral laws. There is a right way of doing everything. No one has any rights. Because society has rejected the right way of doing everything. You ended up with no liberty, no justice, no kindness, and the violent insane guilty run rampant, The people and the government are entirely corrupt. Bribed, threatened, or assassinated if they do not play the Satanic Game.

God created everything on earth. In Christianity sound minded people worship "the creator of all they see", they do not try and pretend to be the Creator of all things.

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%