© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Try being a telephone book evangelist, but what do I mean? Well, I got this idea once, and about 30 years later, I got an indirect blessing from being one…LINKS TO OTHER SITES
Willliam Samuel Beal Obit https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/legacyremembers/william-beal-obituary?id=18609239
Patmos Pete on GAB https://gab.com/PatmosPete
PatmosPlanet2 at BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pP8i4j60ktFV/
Brighteon Videos https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete
PLAYLISTS ON BRIGHTEON https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patmospete/playlists?page=1
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w