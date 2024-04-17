How the Mayorkas impeachment trial could play out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senators will be sworn in as jurors Wednesday in the historic impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the details on how the trial against the Homeland Security secretary is expected to play out.
